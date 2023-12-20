Middleton Community Orchestra

media release: Lindsay Flowers, oboe; David Perry, violin

Christopher Ramaekers, conductor

Cimarosa: Oboe Concerto in C Minor, featuring Lindsay Flowers

Bach: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor, BWV 1060R (1736), featuring Lindsay Flowers and David Perry

Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82 (1915)

General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.

Timing:

Box Office opens at 6:30pm

Doors open at 7:00pm

All concerts begin at 7:30pm