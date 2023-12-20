Middleton Community Orchestra
UW Hamel Music Center 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Lindsay Flowers, oboe; David Perry, violin
Christopher Ramaekers, conductor
Cimarosa: Oboe Concerto in C Minor, featuring Lindsay Flowers
Bach: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor, BWV 1060R (1736), featuring Lindsay Flowers and David Perry
Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82 (1915)
General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.
Timing:
Box Office opens at 6:30pm
Doors open at 7:00pm
All concerts begin at 7:30pm