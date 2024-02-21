Middleton Community Orchestra
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Winners of the 2024 MCO Young Artist Competition
Christopher Ramaekers, conductor
Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1, Op. 11 (1901)
General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.
Timing:
Box Office opens at 6:30pm
Doors open at 7:00pm
All concerts begin at 7:30pm

