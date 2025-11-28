Middleton Community Orchestra
UW Hamel Music Center 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Brian Ruppert
Middleton Community Orchestra at Hamel Music Center.
Middleton Community Orchestra
media release: Thomas Kasdorf, piano; Ryan Tani, conductor
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58 (1805-06),featuring Thomas Kasdorf
Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Op. 35 (1888)
We know it is always a busy time of year as we all get ready to gather with family and friends for the holidays, but we hope you will make a little time for yourself (and maybe bring a guest!) and join us on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 for an evening of inspiring music with the Middleton Community Orchestra.
Ticketing: General Admission - $20
All students admitted free of charge
Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before the concert.