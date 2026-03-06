Middleton Community Orchestra

media release: David Perry, violin; Oriol Sans, guest conductor.

On the program:

Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77 (1878), featuring David Perry

Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances, Op. 45 (1940)

Tickets: General admission is $20. All students, including college and grad students are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West (2 weeks prior to the concert), or available for purchase online via Venmo (we will have your name at will call if purchased online in advance). Box office opens at 6:30; doors open at 7pm.

Violinist David Perry enjoys an international career as chamber musician, soloist, and teacher. Mr. Perry has performed in Carnegie Hall, most of the major cultural centers of North and South America, Europe, and the Far East. Mr. Perry joined the Pro Arte Quartet and the UW-Madison faculty in 1995, and was granted a Paul Collins Endowed Professorship in 2003. The Pro Arte celebrated its Centennial Anniversary in 2011-2012. Composers commissioned for the celebration include William Bolcom, John Harbison, Pierre Jalbert, Walter Mays, Benoit Mernier and Paul Schoenfield.

Former concertmaster of the Aspen Chamber Symphony, Mr. Perry was on the artist-faculty of the Aspen Music Festival and School for nearly two decades and continues to tour the U.S. annually as founding violinist of the Aspen String Trio. Currently concertmaster of the Chicago Philharmonic, he has been a frequent guest concertmaster with such groups as the China National Symphony Orchestra, the Ravinia Festival Orchestra, the American Sinfonietta, and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. Active with Orpheus since the late 1980s, he may be heard on many of the ensemble’s Deutsche Grammophon recordings. Mr. Perry’s chamber and solo recordings can be found on the Delos, Naxos and Albany labels. He performs in the summers as first violinist of the Midsummer’s Music Festival in Door County, Wisconsin.

A 1985 U. S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, his first prizes have included the International D’Angelo Competition, National MTNA Auditions, and the Juilliard Concerto Competition.

A native of Illinois, his early training was with John Kendall and Almita Vamos, followed by studies with Dorothy DeLay, Paul Kantor, and Masao Kawasaki at the Juilliard School. Thanks to the Nathan McClure Opportunities Fund, Mr. Perry plays on a 1711 Franciscus Gobetti violin, arranged by Chancellor John Wiley and the UW Foundation.

Oriol Sans, assistant professor and director of orchestral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, directs the UW–Madison Symphony Orchestra, conducts opera productions, and teaches graduate students in conducting. Before his appointment at the University of Wisconsin, he was associate director of orchestras at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

His professional conducting activities include performances with a long list of renowned soloists, collaborations with celebrated composers, and concerts with orchestras and ensembles, including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Santa Fe Symphony, the Michigan Chamber Winds and Strings, the New Mexico Philharmonic, the San Juan Symphony (Colorado), the Orquesta Filarmónica de Jalisco in Guadalajara (Mexico), the Flint Symphony Orchestra, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, the International Contemporary Ensemble and the Four Corners Ensemble.

Since 2016 Mr. Sans has held the position of music director of the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra. His reputation working with young and college musicians has brought him to serve in several occasions on the conducting faculty at the Interlochen Summer Academy, to guest conduct at the Sewanee Summer Music Festival, and to be a conducting clinician and guest conductor for numerous youth ensembles.

As an opera conductor, his eclectic repertoire includes performances of Verdi’s Falstaff, Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin and David Little’s Dog Days. Most recently, he conducted a production of Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors at the Michigan Opera Theatre and collaborated with the Opera Theatre Saint Louis in a production of Awakenings, a new opera by composer Tobias Picker that will be premiered in 2020.

A native of Catalonia, Spain, Mr. Sans studied orchestral and choral conducting at the Barcelona Conservatory, receiving the school’s Honors Award in both specialties upon graduation. Following his training in Spain, he studied with Kenneth Kiesler at the University of Michigan where he received his master’s degree in orchestral conducting and his doctorate in musical arts. In addition to his degrees in music, Mr. Sans also holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona.