× Expand Brian Ruppert Middleton Community Orchestra at Hamel Music Center. Middleton Community Orchestra at Hamel Music Center.

media release: We hope you will join us later this month as we close our season with Beethoven, Mahler and Stravinsky! We are so thrilled to welcome back to the stage Madison Barrett, performing Mahler's Rückert Leider, as well as Thomas Kasdorf, completing his Beethoven piano concerto cycle with the MCO with the fifth and final concerto - the "Emperor."

As we prepare for our final concert of the season, we want to thank you - our many friends, musicians and music lovers alike - for your support. We are so grateful to be part of such a vibrant arts community here in Madison where music is cherished, and where people of all walks of life come together to both appreciate as well as make art. We hope you will join us on Wednesday, May 20th, and we invite you to mark your calendars for dates for next season as well!

On the program:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, “Emperor” (1809), featuring Thomas Kasdorf

Mahler: Rückert Lieder, GMW 39-43 (1901-02), featuring Madison Barrett

Stravinsky: The Firebird (1919)

Tickets:

$20 General admission. Students are always free.

Tickets are available in advance online through Venmo, at Willy St. Co-op West, and at the door. Students can get tickets at the door only on the night of the show. Box office opens at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.