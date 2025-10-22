Middleton Community Orchestra
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Fall Concert: October 22, 2025, Middleton Performing Arts Center
Ryan Tani, MCO principal conductor
7:30 pm
Tickets $20 at the door and at Willy St. Coop West.
Students admitted free of charge.
Verdi Overture from La forza del destino
Strauss Duet-Concertino for clarinet and bassoon, featuring JJ Koh, clarinet and John Robken, bassoon
Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39
