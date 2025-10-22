Middleton Community Orchestra

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Fall Concert: October 22, 2025, Middleton Performing Arts Center

Ryan Tani,  MCO principal conductor

7:30 pm

Tickets $20 at the door and at Willy St. Coop West.

Students admitted free of charge.

Verdi  Overture from La forza del destino

Strauss  Duet-Concertino for clarinet and bassoon, featuring JJ Koh, clarinet and John Robken, bassoon

Sibelius  Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39

Info

Music
608-212-8690
