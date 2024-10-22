Middleton Community Orchestra

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release:

Tickets $20 at the door and at Willy St. Coop West.

Students admitted free of charge.

Dvorak New World Symphony

Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for violin, viola and orchestra. With Eleanor Bartsch, violin and Danny Kim, viola.

Copland Lincoln Portrait, narration by attorney Lester Pines.

Christopher Ramaekers, conductor.

Info

Music
608-212-8690
