Middleton Community Orchestra
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Thomas Kasdorf, piano
Christopher Ramaekers, conductor
Liszt: Les Préludes (1848)
Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 (1868), featuring Thomas Kasdorf, piano
Strauss: Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24 (1889)
General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.
Timing:
Box Office opens at 6:30pm
Doors open at 7:00pm
All concerts begin at 7:30pm