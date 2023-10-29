Middleton Community Orchestra

media release: Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Christopher Ramaekers, conductor

Liszt: Les Préludes (1848)

Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 (1868), featuring Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Strauss: Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24 (1889)

General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.

Timing:

Box Office opens at 6:30pm

Doors open at 7:00pm

All concerts begin at 7:30pm