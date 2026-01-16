Middleton Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan

media release: The city of Middleton is developing a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP) to guide parks and outdoor recreation priorities for the next five years—and we want to hear from you.

Join us at an upcoming Public Input Meeting to:

--Learn about the CORP and why it matters.

--Hear where we are in the planning process and project timeline.

--Share ideas, identify gaps, and highlight future park and recreation needs.

Your feedback will help shape the future of our parks and outdoor recreation spaces.

--Wednesday, January 21

--Monday, February 16

--6:00 PM

--Middleton City Hall

Online Survey (Closes: February 16): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6HGTKQ

Learn more: https://cityofmiddleton.us/852/Parks-Projects