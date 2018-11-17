Middleton Downtown Tree Lighting

press release: Yes, it’s almost that time of the year! Soon the Downtown lights will be strung and winter holiday merriment will be underway on Saturday, November 17. Santa will take time out of his busy schedule to arrive to light the tree at 5:15. Mayor Brar and City Council Members will be there to welcome him and the crowd. The events are listed on the flyer.

To kick off the event this year, we are hosting a community fundraiser for 3 important Middleton charities. City Administrator Mike Davis is gifting pizzas to the event for his 60th birthday. The pizza is free to all who arrive between 2-3 p.m., and for those who can afford to give, he only asks for donations to one of three different charities. We will be able to take checks for each of the following and clothing (for MOM) at the event:

Middleton Police K-9 Unit: Chief Foulke is working to have a K-9 present for folks to meet. You can also give online and learn more at: http://middletonpd.com/K9.htm.

Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM): MOM provides for many residents in need. You can donate and learn more at: http://momhelps.org/, or you can bring warm clothing donations to be collected by Middleton Tourism as part of their Big Bundle Up Campaign.

Middleton Youth Center: The Youth Center is a FREE after school and summer program for 5th -8th grade youth and is located at Clark Street Community School, 2429 Clark Street, Middleton. To learn more about the Youth Center, check out their web page at: http://www.ci.middleton.wi.us/ 178/Youth-Center.

Let's start the holidays off right in Middleton on November 17!