Middleton Fire Department Block Party

to Google Calendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00

Firefighter's Memorial Park, Middleton 3201 Pleasant View Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: This year’s Middleton Fire Department Block Party is Sat July 20, noon-10pm, at Firefighters Memorial Park (Pleasant View and Airport Rd). We’ll have a Kids Zone(12-5pm) with bouncy houses, a dunk tank and a kids firefighter challenge course, engine and ladder rides, 6-7 local food trucks, a beer tent, live fire and car extrication demonstrations, live music from MIFD firefighter Jonny Maasch(2pm) and Madison County (6pm), followed by a firefighter-produced fireworks show. Tickets at $6 in advance and $8 day of. All proceeds support Middleton Fire Company #1, which is our non-profit organization that does our charitable giving, provides scholarships, as well as training and equipment for the department.

Info

Firefighter's Memorial Park, Middleton 3201 Pleasant View Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Special Events
to Google Calendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Middleton Fire Department Block Party - 2019-07-20 12:00:00