× Expand Madison County

press release: This year’s Middleton Fire Department Block Party is Sat July 20, noon-10pm, at Firefighters Memorial Park (Pleasant View and Airport Rd). We’ll have a Kids Zone(12-5pm) with bouncy houses, a dunk tank and a kids firefighter challenge course, engine and ladder rides, 6-7 local food trucks, a beer tent, live fire and car extrication demonstrations, live music from MIFD firefighter Jonny Maasch(2pm) and Madison County (6pm), followed by a firefighter-produced fireworks show. Tickets at $6 in advance and $8 day of. All proceeds support Middleton Fire Company #1, which is our non-profit organization that does our charitable giving, provides scholarships, as well as training and equipment for the department.