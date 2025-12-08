Middleton High School Symphony Orchestra, with Victor Goines, Symphonic Winds, 7 O’Clock Jazz, Jazz Orchestra

media release: Middleton High School's Symphony Orchestra with Symphonic Winds, 7 O’Clock Jazz, and Jazz Orchestra ensembles presents The Nutcracker Two Ways! Hear music from The Nutcracker featuring Tchaikovsky's original suite alongside Duke Ellington's famous 1960 jazz adaptation with special musical guest Victor Goines. He's a renowned saxophonist, clarinetist, composer, and longtime member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Join us for an evening of classical and jazz fusion!

Tickets: $17 for adults, $5 for students (ages 10+), and free for children ages 9 and under