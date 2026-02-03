Middleton Housing Action Plan Open House

media release: Middleton is developing a Draft Housing Action Plan to guide how the City’s Affordable Housing Fund could be used to support housing affordability in the community.

Residents are invited to learn more and ask questions at an open house:

Thursday, February 19 | 6:00–7:00 pm

Presentation at 6:00 pm, Q&A to follow

Middleton City Hall, 7426 Hubbard Avenue

Community input is an important part of this process. Residents can also review the Draft Housing Action Plan and share feedback through an online survey, open through February 28.

Learn more and take the survey:

https://www.cityofmiddleton.us/845/Housing-Action-Plan