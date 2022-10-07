press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory and Middleton Community Development Authority present the Middleton Jazz Festival and Grand Opening of the Stone Horse Green with a special 2-day event Friday-Saturday, October 7-8, 2022.

The celebration will kick off with our annual Friday night Strollin' neighborhood jazz crawl in venues throughout downtown Middleton, including the Mustard Museum, Villa Dolce, Louisianne's, Middleton Senior Center, and the Stone Horse Green.

On Saturday, the festivities will include more live jazz on the Stone Horse Green, along with family arts activities, dancing, and the opening ceremony. We'll close the night with a headlining performance by the Alexander/McLean Quartet featuring Chicago's Dee Alexander, vocals; John McLean, guitar; Emma Dayhuff, bass; and Charles Rick Heath IV, drums.

The full schedule for both days will be announced soon.