Middleton Law Enforcement Foundation Benefit

media release: Looking for a great way to support a local cause and connect with the community? Join us for the Middleton Police Benefit—an afternoon of fun, raffles, and community support.

Date: April 4, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Paul’s Neighborhood Bar

2401 Parmenter St., Middleton

What to Expect

50/50 raffle

Prize raffle

Meat raffle

Great company and community atmosphere

All proceeds benefit the Middleton Law Enforcement Foundation, supporting programs and initiatives that strengthen public safety and community connection.

Stop in, stay awhile, and be part of something that makes a difference right here in Middleton.