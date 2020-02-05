Middleton Mayoral Debate

press release: On Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., at Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Avenue in Middleton, the Middleton Review is hosting a debate for the city’s three candidates for mayor (Gurdip Brar, Kurt Paulsen & Dan Ramsey). The debate will take place in the internal brewery space. The Bier Stube will open at 4:00 (regular hours), and people should be able to get to the debate room after 5:30.

At least 150 chairs will be available but without tables. People can buy drinks in the Bier Stube, and take them to the debate. Middleton Review Editor/Owner George Zens will briefly introduce the candidates and ask some questions, but eventually the public will also be allowed to ask questions. There is as yet no time limit on how late the event will go (although the Bier Stube closes at 9:00, so no later than that).

The city’s mayoral primary is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18. The top two vote-getters will face off on Tuesday, April 7, in the city’s general election.