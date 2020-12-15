RSVP for Middleton Outreach Ministry Fundraiser

media release: Gather Apart & support our community. MOM & 1847 at the Stamm House are partnering for the last time in 2020 to bring you meal options that support MOM, our community, and 1847 at the Stamm House.

Order now for the December 17th dinner.

Join us for a drive-thru, curbside dinner, in collaboration with 1847 at the Stamm House, to support your local business and both food and housing security in our community through MOM. Click on the green tickets tab above to order.

All dinners are $100.00 and feed a family of four. $50 of each meal will support 1847: The Stamm House, a local restaurant carved into Middleton's history. $50 of each meal will support MOM's work in the community and will be considered a charitable donation. Salad and dessert for four can be added for an additional $15.

MOM SPECIAL MENU OPTIONS

ENTRÉES

Braised short ribs with carrots, celery, onions, and fresh herbs in a Chianti tomato sauce served with mashed potatoes

Pan roasted tilapia with mushrooms, asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, and cannellini beans in a rosemary-garlic white wine sauce with roasted potatoes

Chicken Marsala - Pan roasted chicken breast with mushrooms, raisins, and marsala wine sauce served over fettuccine with mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic-olive oil

SALAD & DESSERT

Caesar Salad - Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and Caesar dressing

Chocolate Cake - Layers of chocolate cake with chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache with cookie crust served with a raspberry sauce

Click on the green tickets tab above to order.

Pick up Information - Drive through pick up is on Thursday, December 17th, 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Drive to the back door of the restaurant. 6625 Century Ave. Middleton, WI 53562. Signage will provide additional details upon arrival.

Learn more about the history of 1847 at 1847stammhouse.com and about MOM at momhelps.org.

Note: Orders will only be accepted on Eventbrite, with orders closing for the December date on Tuesday, December 15th at 10:00 am.