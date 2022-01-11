ONLINE: Middleton Plan Commission

media release: City of Middleton Petition for State and Federal Aid for Improvements at Middleton Municipal Airport—Morey Field

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

City of Middleton Plan Commission

Virtual Meeting via www.zoom.us (instructions below)

Meeting ID: 845 9836 2933 and Passcode: 407176

The City of Middleton is considering petitioning the State of Wisconsin, Department of Transportation, for state and federal aid for potentially undertaking the following projects at Middleton Municipal Airport—Morey Field, 8300 Airport Road, Middleton, WI:

Fuel Farm Acquisition and Upgrades, including Purchase of Unleaded Fuel Tank; Conduct Wildlife Site Visit/Assessment/Management Plan; Purchase Mowing Equipment; Purchase Terminal Building; Sealcoat, Crackfill, and Marking of airport pavements; Drainage improvement; Clear and Maintain runway approaches as stated in Transportation Administrative Code Chapter 55; and any necessary related work.

The proposed petition language is available at: https://www.cityofmiddleton. us/93/Airport.

During the hearing, all interested persons will have an opportunity to present their opinions regarding the need for the petition and the proposed activities. Staff will enter into the record any opinions expressed verbally during the hearing, or in writing by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the hearing. The Plan Commission may take action following the hearing.

To participate in the meeting online, use the Zoom app or go to https://zoom.us/j/, then specify Meeting ID and Password (see above). To participate by phone, call (312) 626-6799 and enter the Meeting ID. Anyone who would like phone access other than by the listed long-distance (Chicago) telephone number should contact city staff prior to the meeting.

For additional information, or to provide a statement prior to the hearing, contact:

Mark Opitz, City Planner,

mopitz@cityofmiddleton.us (608) 821-8394

7426 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562