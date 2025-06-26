Middleton Players Theatre 2025 Showcase
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Join us for an educational musical performance of Broadway showtunes, featuring some of Middleton Players Theatre’s 2025 talent. The repertoire will include tunes from past productions, as well as a preview of selected songs from the 2025 “Summer of Sondheim” season, including Merrily We Roll Along, and Into the Woods.
