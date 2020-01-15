Middleton Police Comission
Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: To help select the next Chief of Police, the Middleton Police Commission will be holding a Public Forum on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Participants will get to see the candidates answer questions and provide feedback to the Police Commission as they make their decision.
