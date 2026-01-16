Middleton Public Works Meeting

press release: The city of Middleton invites residents and property owners to attend a Public Involvement Meeting for the High Road Reconstruction Project.

This meeting is an opportunity to:

-- Learn about the proposed reconstruction

-- Review the project area and timeline

-- Ask questions and share feedback with City staff

Meeting Details

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 6:30–8:30 PM

Location: Northside Elementary School – Multipurpose Room, 3620 High Road, Middleton

The project generally includes High Road from Spring Hill Drive to Friendship Lane, including adjacent neighborhoods with access to High Road.

View the full meeting notice and project map:

https://www.cityofmiddleton.us/DocumentCenter/View/19903/High-Road-PIM-12826

If you have questions prior to the meeting, please contact Shawn Ulsrud, City Project Manager, at 608-821-8383.

We encourage all interested residents to attend.