Middleton Recycling Center 10th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Ten years ago, Middleton residents came together around a simple but powerful idea: make it easier for the community to recycle and protect the environment.

In 2015, the Middleton Recycling Center (MRC) opened its doors, offering a convenient way for residents to drop off recyclables and hard-to-handle materials. Since then, the center has collected thousands of tons of waste, diverted materials from landfills, and helped build a stronger culture of sustainability across the city.

This spring, the community will mark that milestone with a 10-Year Celebration on Wednesday, May 7, at 4:00 p.m. at the MRC. The event will feature brief remarks from local leaders, a look back at the Center’s achievements, and a glimpse ahead at new goals for the future. The celebration is open to the public and is expected to last about 45 minutes.

“For ten years, the MRC has proven that when a community comes together with purpose and heart, we can create real and lasting change,” said Mayor Emily Kuhn. “Every can, every cardboard box, every small action has added up to something powerful. Middleton is not just a city that recycles — we are a city that leads, and a city that cares about the future.”

In its first decade, the MRC has expanded its services to include hard-to-recycle items like electronics, scrap metal, and appliances, and has worked closely with schools and local organizations to promote recycling education.

City officials say the Center’s success is a reflection of Middleton’s values — and a reminder that collective small efforts can have a big, lasting impact.

Residents are encouraged to stop by the May 7 event to celebrate, connect with others, and help shape the next decade of sustainability in Middleton.