Middleton Writing Hour

media release: Calling all writers! MWH invites you to a terrific, new opportunity for Middletonians and Madisonians to write together. To those creating anything from screenplays, novels, short stories, poems, world-building, humorous grocery lists, you are welcome!

Social butterflies will have the chance to connect and share ideas with fellow community members. More skittish authors are encouraged to grab a quiet corner and enjoy the prose-charged atmosphere. The 3 rules:

1) Things stay library-appropriate.

2) Be considerate. It's hard enough out there. Let's be good to each other here.

3) Write something new! Come and work on a story, a poem, an essay, an article, whatever is calling to you!

Stop by for as long as you want. We look forward to meeting you!

https://www.facebook.com/events/25682074191398993/