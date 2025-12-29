Middleton Writing Hour
to
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Calling all writers! MWH invites you to a terrific, new opportunity for Middletonians and Madisonians to write together. To those creating anything from screenplays, novels, short stories, poems, world-building, humorous grocery lists, you are welcome!
Social butterflies will have the chance to connect and share ideas with fellow community members. More skittish authors are encouraged to grab a quiet corner and enjoy the prose-charged atmosphere. The 3 rules:
1) Things stay library-appropriate.
2) Be considerate. It's hard enough out there. Let's be good to each other here.
3) Write something new! Come and work on a story, a poem, an essay, an article, whatever is calling to you!
Stop by for as long as you want. We look forward to meeting you!