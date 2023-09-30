Middleton Zoning Code Open House

media release: Our proposed zoning code is designed to allow Middleton to grow while protecting the things we love. It reflects modern development and land use practices that create opportunities for innovation and redevelopment, encourage mixed-use development and walkability, promote a range of housing options, enhance stormwater management, and foster community sustainability and resilience. We look forward to obtaining public feedback on the draft ordinance.

Project Status (updated September 26, 2023)

The full draft of the proposed Zoning Ordinance, draft Zoning Map, and draft Sign Code are now available for review by the public and pertinent city committees/commissions. This fall, there will be ample opportunities for the public to learn about the ordinance, ask questions, and provide comments. Five Open Houses are scheduled, from September 28 through October 14 (see Public Meetings section below). A formal public hearing will be scheduled for a Plan Commission meeting, likely in late October. Questions and comments can be directed to City Planner Mark Opitz at mopitz@cityofmiddleton.us.

Public Meetings

Tuesday, 9/26/23 7:00 p.m. Plan Commission scheduled to discuss feedback from committees.

Thursday, 9/28/23 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Open House @ Kromrey Middle School (in the Cafetorium)

Saturday, 9/30/23 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Open House @ Middleton Library (lower level)

Monday, 10/02/23 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Open House @ Middleton Library (lower level)

Monday, 10/09/23 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Open House @ Kromrey Middle School (in the Cafetorium)

Saturday, 10/14/23 9:30 -11:00 a.m. Open House @ Middleton Library (lower level)