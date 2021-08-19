Middleton Zoning Ordinance Workshop

media release: This communication updates information that the City distributed previously. This interactive workshop will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and all participants must wear face coverings in order to participate.

What is this workshop about?

The city of Middleton has begun the process of preparing a new Zoning Ordinance and Map. The purposes of this project are to modernize zoning regulations, streamline zoning processes, encourage reinvestment, and implement the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The process to complete the new Zoning Ordinance and Map will take about 12 months, finishing in the summer of 2022. Public input is encouraged throughout so that the Zoning Ordinance reflects community wishes.

Given the recent increase in the spread of COVID, why is this meeting being held in person?

The City is proceeding with an in-person workshop as planned given that its consultant team had already done a lot of work preparing for it and because the workshop was planned and publicized prior to a Common Council decision earlier this month to return to virtual meetings. The workshop is being held in the Kromrey Middle School cafetorium, a large public space where there is ample room for physical spacing. The cafetorium is just inside the main building entrance.

Do I need to arrive right at 6:30 p.m.?

Pursuant to the scope of services approved by the City, Vandewalle & Associates have planned an interactive workshop featuring an introductory presentation, a mapping exercise (conducted in a small but physically spaced group), polling questions, and a wrap-up session. The workshop is designed to last approximately 90 minutes.

Are masks required?

Yes. All attendees must wear a proper face covering in accordance with school district policy and the order issued today by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

How can I participate if I am unable or not willing to attend this in-person meeting?

The City will be video-recording the meeting and uploading the file to its YouTube channel shortly thereafter. The public is encouraged to view the recording and then provide feedback to the project manager, Mark Opitz, (608) 821-8394, mopitz@cityofmiddleton.us.

Additional resources are available on the Project Website.