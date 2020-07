press release: Mideast Salsa looks forward to playing salsa, bachata, cumbia and merengue. Carlos A. Ramos Ortolaza on Bass/Vocals, Woody Chastain on Synth, Hanna Bettner on Keyboard/Vocals with Lindsay Michelle Rogers instructing Dance/Vocals, Andre Ferrella on Vocals, with Allen Dines on cajon. Hasta Pronto mi Gente. See you on Library Mall.