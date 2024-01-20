media release: Mideast Salsa is a Latin dance band. We play our own arrangements of Mediterranean, North and South American salsa, bachata, cumbia and merengue, Our set list flows from Spanish to French and Hebrew, Arabic and English. We also use stunning costumed dancers to enhance our arrangements. For this event we will include an overview explanation of our Mediterranean Music.

Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.