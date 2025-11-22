media release: All proceeds made from the $10 cover charge will be donated to the family of Amy Martinson to help cover both medical and funeral costs. Donations will also be accepted at the door. Amy was very much loved in the music community & will be missed dearly.

Main Street Music welcomes back Midnight Angel for their annual "Deer Hunters Widow Party" right here in Brooklyn, WI! $10 cover charge at the door with music starting at 6pm! Bring your girlfriends, grab a pizza & some drinks and enjoy this fun Saturday night with us!!