Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release:
ADRENALINE ARMORY PRESENTS: Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, and Seilies
Doors at 8:30 PM. $5.00; 21+.
MIDNIGHT GRAVEDIGGERS - Punk Metal from Madison
DESOLATE - Kick ass metal band from Madison
SEILIES - Hard Rock from Madison
There will also be several burlesque performances by Frankie, Moonshine, and more....