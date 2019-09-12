Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies

Google Calendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00 iCalendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:

ADRENALINE ARMORY PRESENTS: Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, and Seilies

Doors at 8:30 PM. $5.00; 21+.

MIDNIGHT GRAVEDIGGERS - Punk Metal from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/pg/MidnightGraveDiggers666

https://midnightgravediggers.bandcamp.com

DESOLATE - Kick ass metal band from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/Desolatebandwi/

SEILIES - Hard Rock from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/SeiliesOfficial/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFKtlWOE_Ys

There will also be several burlesque performances by Frankie, Moonshine, and more....

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Music
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00 iCalendar - Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies - 2019-09-12 20:30:00