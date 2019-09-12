Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, Seilies

press release:

ADRENALINE ARMORY PRESENTS: Midnight Gravediggers, Desolate, and Seilies

Doors at 8:30 PM. $5.00; 21+.

MIDNIGHT GRAVEDIGGERS - Punk Metal from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ MidnightGraveDiggers666

https://midnightgravediggers. bandcamp.com

DESOLATE - Kick ass metal band from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ Desolatebandwi/

SEILIES - Hard Rock from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ SeiliesOfficial/

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=eFKtlWOE_Ys

There will also be several burlesque performances by Frankie, Moonshine, and more....