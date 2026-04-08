Midnight Hound, Smoke 'n Mirrors, Bryan Cherry, Katt Holiday

media release: Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

$10 adv / $15 DOS

21+ (see our FAQ)

Silent auction and ticket proceeds to benefit Voces De La Frontera and Rapid Response Groups.

Renae Niemi will be reading "Tarot Cards Against Fascism" at the event and donating the proceeds.

Genre-blending rock group Midnight Hound are the antithesis of “AI” music. Hailing from Milwaukee, this four piece (of real humans, not robots) takes its influence from classic rock and psychedelia with flourishes ranging everywhere from stoner metal to outlaw country.

Their live shows are ever-changing, featuring seamless segues, un-robotic segments of free improv and a surprise cover or two thrown in for good measure.

Come to a Midnight Hound show where the only guarantee you’ll get.. is a guaranteed gamble.

“Mildly menacing and recklessly fun” – Bryan Cherry

“They’re 100% not robots” – Music Critic #12218

“This is the best band I’ve ever seen” – Midnight Hounds Mother.

“a free-wheeling tornado of kaleidoscope sounds” – Also Bryan Cherry

Smoke N' Mirrors brings new life to the classic organ trio sound with original compositions and fresh improvisations. The band was formed when old friends and former band mates, Gabe Hammer (organ) and Pete Geraci (saxophone) reconnected in MKE in 2017. The band went through a few configurations before solidifying into the group today. When Sam Kacala (drum set) joined, the trio quickly evolved into one of MKE's most entertaining new jazz groups.

The music of Smoke N' Mirrors takes inspiration from jazz legends such as Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff as well as more popular artists like James Brown, Parliament, and Grover Washington Jr. Smoke N' Mirrors aspires to create a fun, dance-friendly vibe while also creating space to push the limits on self-expression through improvised solos and hypnotic grooves.

Bryan Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee, WI. In 2021 Cherry was named best R&B/Soul artist in Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards. Cherry has released 10 projects of original music. Cherry’s music has been featured on 102.1 FM Milwaukee, 91.7 FM Milwaukee, 88.9 FM Milwaukee as well as 93.1 FM WXRT in Chicago. Cherry plays a hole lot of soul wrapped up in whatever genre he is working in at the time. Cherry has blazed trails all around the Midwest with his brand of passionate soul.

Born in England to an American military family, Katt Holiday brings to the stage a wealth of influences as varied as the places they have lived. Performing since they were 14, Katt has shared stages with indie legends like Dex Romweber, Wayne Hancock, Reverend Peyton, Jason Ringenberg, and embers of Gogol Bordellow & The Legendary Shack Shakers.