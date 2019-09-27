press release: USA, Sweden | 147 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Ari Aster

A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing. From the visionary mind of Ari Aster comes a dread-soaked cinematic fairytale where a world of darkness unfolds in broad daylight.

Union South-Marquee, Sept. 27 (7:45 pm), Sept. 28 (5 pm) and Sept. 29 (6 pm).