Midsummer Celebration

media release: Experience the mirthful magic of a Scandinavian “Midsomer,” or Midsummer, at Old World Wisconsin. An ancient seasonal tradition in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark, Midsummer celebrations have been held since the Iron Age as a means of leaving cold, dark winter nights behind in favor of bright, cheerful summers of bounty, fertility and prosperity.

The spirit and tradition of Midsummer remains alive at Old World—upon entering the Scandinavian Homesteads area of Old World Wisconsin, immerse yourself in our faithful re-creation of this festive event, featuring barrel-and-open fermented traditional ales from hand-picked local breweries, samples from special Old World-brewed casks, live entertainment and a host of traditional cultural activities.

In addition to granting full access to Old World Wisconsin during General Admission hours (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), Midsummer tickets grant guests additional access to the VIP Midsummer experience, which includes admission to a designated VIP area complete with an appetizer buffet, live music, beer tastings, a signature Midsummer souvenir glass and extended site hours. The VIP experience begins at 2:00 p.m. and lasts beyond General Admission hours until 7:00 p.m.