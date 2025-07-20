Midsummer Stargazing

media release: FREE, no tickets required

"I am that merry wanderer of the night." - Puck, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Act 2 Scene 1

Join students from the University of Wisconsin–Madison's Astronomy Club and members of the Iowa County Astronomers for some post-show star gazing on the Hill. Telescopes will be set up and ready for you to explore the night sky — no experience needed. Head to the Hill Theatre Lobby following the 6:00 pm performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream on Sunday, July 20.*

About The UW Astronomy Club:

The Astronomy Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is a group primarily composed of undergraduate astronomy and physics majors. While on campus, they hold weekly meetings and provide a space for all students to socialize, relax, and share their passion for the universe. They also dedicate a substantial amount of time to outreach, holding more than 50 events and reaching over 15,000 people in the past three years. If you would like to learn more about the club, follow their Instagram: @astroclubuw

*Rain/Cloud Make Up Date: A Midsummer Night's Dream, August 10 at 6:00.