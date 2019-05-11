press release: Kanopy Company 2 Heats Things Up

As the days get longer, the dancing continues long into warm, starry nights. After the fireflies come out, watch the next generation of dancers and choreographers take to the stage in an evening celebrating Kanopy Company 2. Get set for a summery, sultry evening, rife with new talent, highlighting the work of students in Kanopy’s pre-professional training program. Be there to see these accomplished young dancers spread their wings in daring performances of innovative, new choreography, exuberantly finding their light onstage at Overture Center.

Meet the Artists

SAT, MAY 11 after 8 PM show, Promenade Hall

Show ticket or ticket stub to Kanopy 2, Midsummer’s Eve for admittance.