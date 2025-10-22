Midtown Commons Park Master Plan

media release: You're invited to a Virtual Public Meeting to help guide the future of Midtown Commons Park!

Join us on Wednesday, October 22 @ 6:00 pm for the second virtual public meeting for the Midtown Commons Park master planning process. Midtown Commons Park is expanding to include ~8.2 acres of additional park green space. During the meeting, Parks staff will share the results of the online survey and present a proposed master plan option based on the received community input. We’re inviting area residents and park visitors to provide their thoughts on proposed plan for the expanded park.

What to Expect:

Review of survey outcomes and community feedback from the first public meeting.

Presentation of a proposed master plan option based on public input received to date.

Opportunities to provide feedback and ask questions on potential improvements and amenities

Project Timeline: