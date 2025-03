media release: Midvale Lincoln SCO Rummage Sale is Saturday, April 12 from 8am-1pm @ Lincoln Elementary School

DONATE: Drop off items and/or baked goods at Lincoln Elementary (909 Sequoia Trail), main entrance. Thursday, April 10 / 4pm - 7pm; Friday, April 11 / 8:30am - 6pm (No after-hours drop off, please). Accepting donations of individually wrapped baked goods, gently used items including clothing, furniture, housewares, books, electronics, sporting goods, and other miscellaneous items. We cannot take cribs, car seats, mattresses, computers, monitors, or TVs.