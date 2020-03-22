Midwest Canines, Happy Feet Jazz Band

× Expand The Chicago Cellar Boys accompanied by vocalist Roya Naldi.

press release: As it celebrates the Roaring Twenties (2020), the Madison Jazz Society will present two bands -- one composed of long-time traditional jazz performers and the other composed of high school jazz students on Sunday, March 22. The Midwest Canines and Happy Feet Jazz Band will perform at the concert that will be held from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “The Midwest Canines is made up of jazz artists who performed with the Original Salty Dogs Jazz Band, formed at Purdue University in the early 1960s, and the Happy Feet Jazz Band is composed of accomplished high school jazz performers. It will provide the opportunity to hear the history and future of jazz in one concert.”

Members of the Midwest Canines include Tom Bartlett, a staple on trombone with many trad jazz bands; Kim Cusack, known for his almost 50 year career as a jazz reed player and Mike Walbridge, tuba and trumpet player. All three were members of the Original Salty Dogs. They will be joined by Andy Schumm on trumpet; Jim Barrett on banjo; Mike Albiniak on drums and pianist Jeremy Kahn.

The Happy Feet Jazz Band, composed of young musicians who are students of renowned Jazz band director and clinician Steve Sveum at Sun Prairie High School, will also perform at the concert. The musicians, Oliver Gomez, bass; Chai Devlin, trombone; Kallan Engleson, piano; Pierre Tan, reeds and Samwise Baker, drums, have all performed with the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Band at the annual Essentially Ellington competition in New York. In addition, all plan to make music their life’s work.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger will be admitted free. Doors open at noon. Details can be found at

www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts that attract jazz fans from all over the Midwest. It has also has a school grant program that awards grants to Wisconsin schools to enhance their jazz education programs and a jazz school residency program that introduces students to traditional jazz.