ONLINE: Midwest Climate Summit

media release: If the 12 states that comprise the Midwest were a country, they would be the fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitting nation on the planet.

On average, Midwest states lag behind the rest of the country on energy efficiency, de-carbonization of the electric sector, transportation electrification, and green building. At the same time, the Midwest is home to states, cities, businesses, institutions, and organizations that are national climate leaders and can serve as models and partners for other Midwest entities to increase ambition and action.

The Midwest has the potential to play an outsized role in the coming critical decade by lowering emissions, creating a thriving green economy, and ensuring a just and equitable transition that does not leave any of our rural, suburban, urban, and indigenous communities behind.

To accelerate climate action in the short term, the Midwest Climate Summit is structured as a two-part event, with a series of virtual keynotes and workshops in Fall 2020 (the Think Tank) that will set the stage for a recognition of the new commitments and increased ambition of Summit partner organizations in Spring 2021 (the Summit). The details below only pertain to the Think Tank part of the event.

Think Tank Schedule:

Kick-Off Session: Friday, October 2, 2020, 10 am

10:00-10:55 am, CT – Keynote Speaker: Robert Bullard

Robert Bullard 11:00-11:15 am, CT – Science & Research Presentation – Chris Caldwell

– Chris Caldwell 11:15-11:30 am, CT – Teaching Presentation – Katharine Wilkinson

– Katharine Wilkinson 11:30-11:45 am, CT – Outreach and Engagement Presentation – Heather McTeer Toney

– Heather McTeer Toney 11:45-12:00 pm, CT – Climate Action Session – Isra Hirsi

Isra Hirsi 12:00-12:30 pm, CT – Panel Discussion and Closing Remarks

Session 2: Friday, October 9, 2020

10:00-10:40 am, CT – Welcome and Keynote Speakers:

Heidi Roop – University of Minnesota

Gabe Filippelli – Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Jessica Hellman – University of Minnesota

Daniel Vimont – University of Wisconsin-Madison

10:45-12:00 pm, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:

Science & Research Workshop

Teaching Workshop

Outreach and Engagement Workshop

Climate Action Workshop

Session 3: Friday, October 23, 2020

10:00-10:40 am, CT – Welcome and Keynote Speakers:

Carla Frisch – Rocky Mountain Institute

Delmar Gillus – Elevate Energy

10:45-12:00 pm, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:

Science & Research Workshop

Teaching Workshop

Outreach and Engagement Workshop

Climate Action Workshop

Session 4: Friday, November 6, 2020

10:00-10:40 am, CT – Keynote Speaker:

Daniel Wildcat – Indigenous Peoples Climate Change Working Group

10:45-12:00 pm, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:

Science & Research Workshop

Teaching Workshop

Outreach and Engagement Workshop

Climate Action Workshop

Session 5: Friday, November 20, 2020

10:00-11:15 am, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:

Science & Research Workshop

Teaching Workshop

Outreach and Engagement Workshop

Climate Action Workshop

11:20 am-12:15 pm, CT – Keynote Speaker and Closing Remarks:

Justin Gillis – Former NY Times Climate Reporter

The Midwest Climate Summit is the result of extensive collaboration between over 20 leading Midwest higher education institutions, local governments, non-profits, and private sector organizations. Meet our partners.