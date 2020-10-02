ONLINE: Midwest Climate Summit
media release: If the 12 states that comprise the Midwest were a country, they would be the fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitting nation on the planet.
On average, Midwest states lag behind the rest of the country on energy efficiency, de-carbonization of the electric sector, transportation electrification, and green building. At the same time, the Midwest is home to states, cities, businesses, institutions, and organizations that are national climate leaders and can serve as models and partners for other Midwest entities to increase ambition and action.
The Midwest has the potential to play an outsized role in the coming critical decade by lowering emissions, creating a thriving green economy, and ensuring a just and equitable transition that does not leave any of our rural, suburban, urban, and indigenous communities behind.
To accelerate climate action in the short term, the Midwest Climate Summit is structured as a two-part event, with a series of virtual keynotes and workshops in Fall 2020 (the Think Tank) that will set the stage for a recognition of the new commitments and increased ambition of Summit partner organizations in Spring 2021 (the Summit). The details below only pertain to the Think Tank part of the event.
Think Tank Schedule:
Kick-Off Session: Friday, October 2, 2020, 10 am
- 10:00-10:55 am, CT – Keynote Speaker: Robert Bullard
- 11:00-11:15 am, CT – Science & Research Presentation – Chris Caldwell
- 11:15-11:30 am, CT – Teaching Presentation – Katharine Wilkinson
- 11:30-11:45 am, CT – Outreach and Engagement Presentation – Heather McTeer Toney
- 11:45-12:00 pm, CT – Climate Action Session – Isra Hirsi
- 12:00-12:30 pm, CT – Panel Discussion and Closing Remarks
Session 2: Friday, October 9, 2020
- 10:00-10:40 am, CT – Welcome and Keynote Speakers:
- Heidi Roop – University of Minnesota
- Gabe Filippelli – Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
- Jessica Hellman – University of Minnesota
- Daniel Vimont – University of Wisconsin-Madison
- 10:45-12:00 pm, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:
- Science & Research Workshop
- Teaching Workshop
- Outreach and Engagement Workshop
- Climate Action Workshop
Session 3: Friday, October 23, 2020
- 10:00-10:40 am, CT – Welcome and Keynote Speakers:
- Carla Frisch – Rocky Mountain Institute
- Delmar Gillus – Elevate Energy
- 10:45-12:00 pm, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:
- Science & Research Workshop
- Teaching Workshop
- Outreach and Engagement Workshop
- Climate Action Workshop
Session 4: Friday, November 6, 2020
- 10:00-10:40 am, CT – Keynote Speaker:
- Daniel Wildcat – Indigenous Peoples Climate Change Working Group
- 10:45-12:00 pm, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:
- Science & Research Workshop
- Teaching Workshop
- Outreach and Engagement Workshop
- Climate Action Workshop
Session 5: Friday, November 20, 2020
- 10:00-11:15 am, CT – (4) Concurrent Workshops for:
- Science & Research Workshop
- Teaching Workshop
- Outreach and Engagement Workshop
- Climate Action Workshop
- 11:20 am-12:15 pm, CT – Keynote Speaker and Closing Remarks:
- Justin Gillis – Former NY Times Climate Reporter
The Midwest Climate Summit is the result of extensive collaboration between over 20 leading Midwest higher education institutions, local governments, non-profits, and private sector organizations. Meet our partners.