MIdwest CMO Wisconsin Showcase

media release: On Tuesday, February 18, the Midwest Country Music Organization (Midwest CMO) released its nominees for its 8th annual awards show. 13 Wisconsin-based artists received at least one artist nomination, along with 5 Wisconsin enƟƟes receiving an industry award nomination. A full list of Wisconsin-based nominees follows, and you can find the complete list of Midwest nominees at midwestcountrymusic.org. Final award winners will be announced at the annual awards show at Arnold’s Park in Okoboji, Iowa, on Saturday, April 12.

As part of its series Road to the Awards Show, Midwest CMO will present a special Wisconsin Showcase on Sunday, April 6, at Main St Music in Brooklyn (a nominee for country Venue of the Year). This showcase will celebrate Wisconsin area nominees (including some from the Rockford area). This is a unique opportunity to catch the very best original country music artists of the year, all in an intimate seƫng. Performances run 1PM-5:30PM and there will be a $10 cover at the door. Attendees will have special access to...

Solo Performances by...

 Nate Gibson (Tribute Act of the Year for Y’all Come)

 Samantha Grimes (Maverick Award)

 McKenna Faith Winters (Breakthrough ArƟst of the Year)

 Dylan Martinson (Song and Breakthrough ArƟst of the Year)

 Mason Meyer (Maverick Award)

Full Band Performances by...

 Lola Blu (Breakthrough Artist of the Year)

 Dogtown Hollow (Americana Artist of the Year)

 Bree Morgan (Female Vocalist of the Year)

And featuring a very special Songwriter Circle with...

 Eric Hagen (Male Vocalist, Americana Artist, and Song of the Year)

 Dan Lepien (Male Vocalist of the Year)

 Frank Martin Busch (Band of the Year)