press release: The Annual Midwest Crane Count is Saturday, April 9.

There's still time if you haven't signed up for the 2022 count! Contact your county coordinator to confirm your site location and receive additional instructions. Click here to view the listing of county coordinators and additional resources for participating in the count. Sign up with the Dane County coordinators at amyforsyth@tds.net.

As a reminder, the count is from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. Central Time. If you are in the Eastern time zone, we recommend beginning your survey 15 minutes before sunrise in your area – approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

There are no changes this year to how you report your data on ICF's Counter Information website, the link to which is as follows: https://www.savingcranes.org/ counter-information/