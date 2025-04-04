× Expand Kadampa Meditation Center An image of the Buddha.

media release: The Midwest Dharma Celebration is a regional Buddhist meditation festival. This year the Celebration is April 4-6 at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison! Come enjoy inspiring teachings, powerful meditations, energizing blessings and meaningful connections.

During this very special event, the New Kadampa Tradition’s Midwestern US National Spiritual Director, Gen Kelsang Demo, will grant the blessing empowerment of Buddha Shakyamuni, our founding Buddha and unchanging friend.

Become a source of peace & happiness for yourself and others. Suitable for all levels of experience. Also available online for those unable to attend in-person. Everyone welcome!