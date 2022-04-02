Midwest Filipino American Summit Variety Show

media release: You are invited to the Variety Show for the Midwest Filipino American Summit conference occurring on Saturday, April 2, from 7-9pm!

The show will feature performances from Midwestern university Filipino organizations and of course from UW-Madison's FASO! There will also be a special headliner attending...

Location: Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Dr, Madison, WI 53703

Doors open at 6:30 pm CST, and the show will start at 7 pm so make sure to arrive in a timely manner.

Masks will be required to enter the premises!