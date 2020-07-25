× Expand An artist working on a sculpture to be fired at the 2019 Midwest Fire Fest.

(2019 PICK) Hot damn! This celebration of all things fiery stands out among the region’s glut of summer festivals. Featuring blacksmiths, glass artists, giant ceramic sculpture (revealed at 9 pm Saturday), fire dancers, bonfires and more, this event is not your traditional art fair. It also features some flame-throwing local music, including New Orleans second line act Mama Digdown’s Brass Band on Saturday (8 pm) as well as blues band Small Blind Johnny on Sunday (2:45 pm).

