media release: Delve into the world of beekeeping with Midwest HoneyBee Expo. Learn from industry experts and enthusiasts about the fascinating life of bees, sustainable practices, and the sweet rewards of honey production. Join us at the 2026 Midwest HoneyBee Expo to explore the latest trends, technologies, and insights in beekeeping. Whether you are a seasoned beekeeper or just starting out.

2 Day Adult Ticket December 1, 2025 - February 5, 2026 - $150; At the door 2 Day Adult Ticket - $185

One Day Adult Ticket Prices: Dcember 1, - February 5, 2026 - $120; at the door $135

2 Day Youth (10 - 18 years of age at time of event) - $ 75.00; One Day Youth $60.00

1 or 2 Day Youth (3 - 9 years of age at time of event) - $ 25