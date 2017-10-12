9 pm-midnight: A Midwest houseguest is usually one who stays a day too long and passively-aggressively squeezes your toothpaste tube from the middle. Not so in this case. Bartenders from the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) chapters of Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit and Chicago come together for a night of music and local spirits. Ritual will feature jazz-age records and the cocktails to match, while Merchant will be rocking late-night barbecue and bluegrass. At both locations, each USBG chapter will serve a drink that capitalizes on each city’s local flavor.