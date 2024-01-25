media release: Midwest Matrix is a documentary tracing the post-World War II history of fine art printmaking in the American Midwest, exploring the synergy among Midwest universities, workshops, and their participants. The film allows these artists to provide accounts of their experiences, their training, and their involvement with the development of print departments and studios. The film highlights Sam Gilliam and his time at Tandem Press.

After the screening, join us for a conversation and Q&A with the film’s director, Susan Goldman. In addition to founding Lily Press, Susan Goldman is an artist, master printmaker, curator, filmmaker, and a Founding Director of the Printmaking Legacy Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to the documentation and preservation of printmaking practice and history.