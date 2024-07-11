The Midwest Movie Matinee

$10 ($8 adv.).

media release: Are kids in town still making crazy movies with cheap cameras? YES. THEY ARE. The Midwest Movie Mixtape brings you a selection of short films from the weirdo Wisconsin youth/student underground, rounding the bases from deeply introspective documentaries to giggling fit-inducing comedies to existential experimentalism. The Midwest Movie Mixtape debut tour program packs a mean DIY punch--each selected film is liable to spawn a cult following. You'll be hearing about these filmmakers in years to come, this is the chance to catch them at the source, while making their first films with all of the reckless abandon the medium can muster.