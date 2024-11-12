Midwest Mujeres Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

media release: (English below)

¡Únete a nosotros el 12 de noviembre para celebrar el corte de cinta de Midwest Mujeres! Disfruta de un encuentro lleno de inspiración, emprendimiento y narración de historias para una empresa dedicada a empoderar y conectar a las mujeres en nuestra comunidad. Acompañanos para honrar estos logros y el compromiso de marcar un impacto positivo. ¡No te pierdas esta oportunidad de conectar, aprender y crecer juntos! Fecha: 12 de noviembre de 2024 Hora: 9:00AM - 11:00AM P Lugar: The Spark Building | 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Register Here | Registrese Aquí: https:// forms.office.com/r/21k3whDvT1

Midwest Mujeres, a leading organization devoted to empowering and connecting women in our community, invites the public to a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at The Spark Building, 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, third floor. This inspiring event will celebrate Midwest Mujeres’ impactful work in fostering the professional and personal growth of women throughout the region.

The event will feature testimonials and stories from women whose lives have been transformed by Midwest Mujeres’ unique blend of support, networking, and entrepreneurial guidance. Joining them will be board members, key influencers, and supporters from the Midwest Mujeres circle and network, sharing their experiences and the organization’s impact on local communities. Midwest Mujeres founder, Araceli Esparza, shares, “This event isn’t just about cutting a ribbon—it’s about opening doors. Midwest Mujeres is a platform where women from all walks of life can find the resources, mentorship, and camaraderie they need to achieve their dreams. This ribbon cutting celebrates that journey.”

Guests can look forward to an atmosphere filled with inspiration, entrepreneurship, and storytelling. From women entrepreneurs launching new ventures to storytellers inspiring change, attendees will have the chance to connect, learn, and grow alongside a dynamic community. Midwest Mujeres has helped countless women enhance their lives, grow businesses, and cultivate financial independence, fostering a vibrant network of empowered women dedicated to uplifting one another.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and ample networking opportunities will be available. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of a momentous occasion that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of women in our community and the dedicated work of Midwest Mujeres.