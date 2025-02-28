Midwest Print Showcase reception

media release: February 26 – March 4

Artists: Keith D Buswell, Bryce Dailey, Ethan Heier, Jordan Hogg, Katheryn Horne, Hailey Johnson, Ren Juza, Nika McKagen, Nora Murphy, Taylor Powell, Eleee Sharp, Jessica Sharp, Sally Sorenson, Sam Stretchberry, Daniella Thach, Mitchell Volk, Kelly Witte, and Amy Xu

Midwest Print Showcase brings together 17 talented artists from Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska working in screen print, woodcut, etching and much more. The show features acclaimed artist Kelly Witte, UW art professor Mitchell Volk, Nebraska-Lincoln professor Keith D Buswell, UW MFA student Nika McKagen, and many more skillful artists.

Join us on February 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 for our reception with free entry, food and refreshments. Awards will be announced at 7:15, as well as the winner of door prize (selection of art supplies).

https://facebook.com/events/s/midwest-print-showcase-recepti/2937404266423579/

More info and registration for the reception at midwestprint.carrd.co