press release: The Midwest Psychedelic Therapy Symposium is a three day conference that will focus on the insights gained, integration practices, and beneficial impact on people’s life through the therapeutic use of psychedelic medicines. This single-track symposium has assembled over 20 world class presenters in the field of psychedelic therapy, research, and culture. Lectures will range in topic from research updates and therapy protocols to cultural critique and personal experience. Evening music events include gong meditations and dj dance music.

The Midwest Psychedelic Therapy Symposium is open to the public for connecting, sharing and inspiring the psychedelic healing community; interested community members, academics, professionals and activists are most welcome. Tickets are $180 – student and veteran discounts available. Single-day tickets will be available day-of, $80, cash only.

OmTerra is a Wisconsin organization with mission is to educate on, advocate for, and destigmatize psychedelic therapies. OmTerra does not condone the use of illegal substances; sale or exchange of illegal substances will not be tolerated.

More details and ticket purchase can be found at www.omterra.org Direct contact: contact@omterra.org

April 27, 28, 29 2018 9am-5pm, North Star Conference Center located in Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 County Hwy V, DeForest WI 53532